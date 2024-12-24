Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.17% of Powell Industries worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Powell Industries by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.14, for a total value of $2,461,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,658,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,180,853.92. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $14,679,842 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWL. Roth Mkm began coverage on Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $234.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.32 and a 200-day moving average of $208.47. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.29 and a 1-year high of $364.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

