Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 17,082 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after buying an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after buying an additional 278,529 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,943,000 after purchasing an additional 225,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $328,126.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,694,940.20. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 40,950 shares of company stock worth $7,440,791 over the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.56.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $206.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day moving average is $176.60. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

