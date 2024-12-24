Global Net Lease Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Stock

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) recently announced the declaration of quarterly dividends on its outstanding preferred stock in a press release dated December 19, 2024.

The company disclosed that it declared a dividend of $0.453125 per share on its 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, payable on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2025. Similarly, a dividend of $0.4296875 per share was announced for the 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, also payable on January 15, 2025, to holders of record as of January 3, 2025.

Furthermore, Global Net Lease declared a dividend of $0.46875 per share for its 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2025. Additionally, a dividend of $0.4609375 per share was announced for the 7.375% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, payable on January 15, 2025, to holders of record as of January 3, 2025.

The press release disclosed that the information provided should not be considered “filed,” and highlighted that forward-looking statements may involve risks and uncertainties. Global Net Lease emphasized that it may not update or revise any forward-looking statement unless required by law.

For more information on Global Net Lease, Inc. and its portfolio of income-producing net lease assets in the United States, Western, and Northern Europe, interested parties can visit the company’s official website.

The declaration of dividends on Global Net Lease’s preferred stock marks another significant financial step for the company and its investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

