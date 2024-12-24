Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 562 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 196,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,008,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $628,341,000 after buying an additional 77,521 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,011,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,917,000 after purchasing an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after buying an additional 123,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Yuvraj Arora sold 5,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,086.50. The trade was a 60.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.17. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Morgan Stanley raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

