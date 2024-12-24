Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 13.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 27.0% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SF shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $105.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $119.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.