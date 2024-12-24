Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.26% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 101,533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 405,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 113,307 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $635,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

