Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 77,974 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $32,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AAR by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AAR by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AAR by 41.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after purchasing an additional 160,363 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AAR by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.59. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

