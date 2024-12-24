Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 15,308 Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Abacus Life were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Abacus Life by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Abacus Life by 2.4% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Abacus Life in the second quarter valued at $318,000.

Abacus Life Trading Up 1.0 %

Abacus Life stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.50 million, a P/E ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abacus Life ( NASDAQ:ABL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ABL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Abacus Life in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abacus Life

In related news, CEO Jay J. Jackson sold 2,031,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $16,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,562,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,496,000. The trade was a 16.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ganovsky sold 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,847,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,776,376. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 36,367 shares of company stock worth $279,626 and have sold 2,263,300 shares worth $18,106,400. Corporate insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Abacus Life Profile



Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

