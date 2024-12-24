Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Huntsman worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 54.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,415,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,344 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,113 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,045,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 52.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 811,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 722,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 539,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUN opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average is $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -144.93%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

