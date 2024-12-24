Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.51 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth about $704,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $995,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,840,625. This trade represents a 17.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Meester sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $505,109.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,658.12. The trade was a 7.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TEX stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Terex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.78.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

