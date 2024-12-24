Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 87.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 125,189 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 278.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 23,921 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Price Performance

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.24. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Insider Activity

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Biohaven news, Director John W. Childs bought 21,052 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,970. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHVN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

