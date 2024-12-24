The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth $299,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 10.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $295.34 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.07 and its 200-day moving average is $290.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

