Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 158,950 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,726 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 158,950 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $34,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,788,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 744,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after buying an additional 356,506 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,747,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 478,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 296,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $770.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, EVP William Thomas Elsener purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,762.40. The trade was a 0.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. This represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,285 shares of company stock worth $232,849 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

