Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 508.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,692,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,490,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,168 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,411,000 after purchasing an additional 566,992 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,817,000 after buying an additional 499,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,413,000 after buying an additional 373,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.15. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

