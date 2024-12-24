Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $37.59 Million Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $37,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Air Lease by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of AL stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

