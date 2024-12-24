SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,225 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SM Energy worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 80,343 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 79.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

SM stock opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $53.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Stories

