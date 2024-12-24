ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 585,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,867 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $39,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in ATI by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the second quarter valued at $211,000.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,555,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,271,347.89. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,598 shares of company stock worth $3,186,432 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

ATI Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ATI opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

ATI announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

