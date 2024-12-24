Jane Street Group LLC Trims Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,967 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in WaFd in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in WaFd by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,430,000 after purchasing an additional 305,942 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,432,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after acquiring an additional 253,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in WaFd by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after purchasing an additional 195,845 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WaFd by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 144,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $404,359.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,532.08. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WaFd Stock Performance

WaFd stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WaFd, Inc has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.84.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

