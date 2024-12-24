Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 47,640 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 47,640 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,080,000 after buying an additional 1,352,840 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 668.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 279,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 243,368 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 95,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.12. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTEN

Insider Activity

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,743.68. This trade represents a 71.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.