Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 729.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,648,000 after buying an additional 1,968,811 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9,118.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,227,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,437 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 55.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,815,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,453,000 after purchasing an additional 650,921 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $25,086,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 714,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after purchasing an additional 343,400 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $78.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Agree Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

