Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,496,428 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,496,428 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. City State Bank grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Charles A. Blixt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.24. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

