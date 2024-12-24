Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Director Lincoln E. Benet Sells 35,000 Shares

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $1,083,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,503,465.60. This trade represents a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 69.29%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.75%.

WMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 9,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

