PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti Sells 16,481 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,481 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,673,810.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,601.56. This represents a 30.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Stanley Perotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $1,050,210.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $1,185,765.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $101.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.62). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $411.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,389 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,644,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,911,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PFSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

