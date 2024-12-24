Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Craig Howard Hoskins Sells 20,496 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Craig Howard Hoskins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 27th, Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,809,386.88.
Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE PFGC opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.
Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,043,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,197,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,174,000 after buying an additional 724,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $202,803,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $158,572,000 after acquiring an additional 164,472 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
