Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Insider Craig Howard Hoskins Sells 20,496 Shares

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $1,733,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,671.20. The trade was a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Howard Hoskins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of Performance Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,809,386.88.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE PFGC opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $61.60 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius Research raised shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,312,402 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,043,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,105 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $360,197,000 after buying an additional 97,069 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 32.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,988,053 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,174,000 after buying an additional 724,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $202,803,000 after buying an additional 36,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Performance Food Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,398,614 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $158,572,000 after acquiring an additional 164,472 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

