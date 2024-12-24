Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steven Conine Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,567,714.75. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $1,594,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $1,269,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.44.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 675,271 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,487,000 after buying an additional 432,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,690,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth approximately $78,652,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5,699.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,235,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

