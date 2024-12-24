Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Matthew Ohayer Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $916,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,038,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,815,209.10. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $938,160.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Vital Farms stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 937,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,859,000 after acquiring an additional 214,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 73.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 784,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 106.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 706,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 364,837 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after buying an additional 288,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

