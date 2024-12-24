Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $2,312,732.50 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,735. This represents a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

