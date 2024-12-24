Tidal Investments LLC Invests $377,000 in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELME. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,637,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,160,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Elme Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,124,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,367,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after acquiring an additional 53,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Elme Communities by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Price Performance

NYSE ELME opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -99.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $61.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Elme Communities in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.