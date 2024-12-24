Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,243,000 after buying an additional 5,598,190 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,485,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in BioNTech by 283.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 461,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 341,311 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BioNTech from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.76.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $113.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.88. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05 and a beta of 0.22. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

