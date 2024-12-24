11,601 Shares in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,700,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,845,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,789,000 after buying an additional 121,166 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,365,000 after buying an additional 89,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,476,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Radian Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,133,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,437,000 after acquiring an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

RDN stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 45.96%. Research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $509,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,909.50. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

