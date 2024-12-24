Tidal Investments LLC Invests $409,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4,310.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 343,709 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

