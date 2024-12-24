MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Position Raised by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 192.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 41.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,556,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $24,145,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.93. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $181.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.18 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.