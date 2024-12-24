Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 75.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $174.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

