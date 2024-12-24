Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.02 and traded as high as C$9.56. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$9.56, with a volume of 11,433 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.50. The firm has a market cap of C$293.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other news, Director Ronald William Royal sold 19,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$193,080.89. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.

