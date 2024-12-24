Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.02 and traded as high as C$9.56. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$9.56, with a volume of 11,433 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, October 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTE
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ronald William Royal sold 19,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$193,080.89. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in proven, under-explored hydrocarbon basins that have access to established infrastructure. The firm produces primarily light crude oil, supplemented with medium crude and natural gas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.