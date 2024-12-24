Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.10 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 97.30 ($1.22). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 96.80 ($1.21), with a volume of 657,943 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.32) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Card Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Card Factory

Card Factory Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Card Factory

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.39 million, a P/E ratio of 801.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Card Factory news, insider Matthias Seeger bought 21,244 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,969.36 ($25,033.67). Also, insider Pamela Powell acquired 4,766 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,956.64 ($6,213.66). 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Card Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.