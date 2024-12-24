Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.22. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $89,468.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,023,464.23. This trade represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $28,265.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,349.83. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,007 shares of company stock valued at $245,780 in the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 38,400.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

