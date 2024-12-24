Plexus (LON:POS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.46 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 30,428 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78.

For over 30 years, Plexus has been protecting the environment, initially with its “through the BOP” (Blow-out Preventer) wellhead designs, and subsequently with its proprietary leak-proof wellhead sealing system, POS-GRIP®.

POS-GRIP technology ensures that net zero, leak-free performance can be guaranteed for the life of a well, reducing harmful methane emissions and unnecessary intervention costs; this helps operators to fulfil their ESG responsibilities.

This simple proprietary method of engineering, using sealing principles derived from the Hertzian Stress Theory, has been independently verified and used by many of the blue-chip oil and gas operators in over 400 wells.

In July 2021, Plexus received the London Stock Exchange’s Green Economy Mark in recognition of its contribution to the global green economy and alignment with net zero and ESG principles.

