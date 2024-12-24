Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,353,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 116.0% in the third quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 46.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ESAB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Insider Activity at ESAB

In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 59,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $7,269,395.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,789.92. This represents a 52.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $630,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,125. This trade represents a 30.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,418 shares of company stock worth $8,431,773. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ESAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of ESAB from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $138.00) on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on ESAB from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESAB

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $121.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.82. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $135.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

ESAB Profile

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.