Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.27 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 126.80 ($1.59). Saga shares last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.50), with a volume of 145,484 shares traded.

Saga Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £172.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 113.54.

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. The company offers travel, motor, home, private medical, and other insurance products; and insurance underwriting services.

