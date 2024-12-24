Tidal Investments LLC Sells 43,575 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,705 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,575 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.2% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,408 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.2% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.