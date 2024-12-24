Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 100.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Energizer by 125.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other Energizer news, VP Sara B. Hampton sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $108,233.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $178,401.15. This represents a 37.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $71,148.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,860 shares of company stock valued at $334,694. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 230.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

