Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 1,000 Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 67.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Qifu Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.64.
About Qifu Technology
Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qifu Technology
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Dow Jones: A Relevant Benchmark or a Relic of the Past?
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Big-Name Stocks Just Announced Big-Time Dividend Increases
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Market Overreaction: 2 Stocks to Buy on the Way Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.