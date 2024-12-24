Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires Shares of 1,000 Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qifu Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Qifu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 67.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qifu Technology from $31.44 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.64.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

