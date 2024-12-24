Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $26,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.