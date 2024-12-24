Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Acquires New Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 14.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Kennametal by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Franklin Cardenas sold 20,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $578,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,767.44. This trade represents a 34.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,765 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $51,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192.70. This represents a 51.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.26 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

