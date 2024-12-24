ValiRx (LON:VAL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 9,620,656 shares trading hands.

ValiRx Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2. The stock has a market cap of £952,920.00, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 6.65.

About ValiRx

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

