Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.21 and traded as low as $5.96. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 31,095 shares traded.
Separately, BNP Paribas cut Rémy Cointreau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.
