SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.96 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 83.75 ($1.05). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 83.75 ($1.05), with a volume of 5,468 shares traded.

SpaceandPeople Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of 523.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 89.96.

About SpaceandPeople

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

