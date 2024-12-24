Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.47 and traded as low as C$29.55. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$29.60, with a volume of 10,825 shares.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16. The firm has a market cap of C$324.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.47.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

