Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.93 and traded as low as $17.16. Saputo shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 1,262 shares changing hands.
Saputo Stock Down 1.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
