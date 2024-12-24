Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.41. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands.

Parks! America Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

About Parks! America

(Get Free Report)

Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. The company owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.